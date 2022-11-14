1h ago

SA breaks its load shedding record twice in just 9 months

Paul Burkhardt
South Africa experienced an unprecedented number of scheduled power cuts in 2021, but that record has been broken twice over in the first nine months of this year.

Depending mainly on unreliable coal-burning power stations, state-owned utility Eskom implemented load shedding of 5 761 gigawatt hours through September versus 2 521 gigawatt hours last year, which was a record at the time, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research said in a report.

READ ESKOM LIVE | Stage 3 load shedding to start from 16:00 on Monday

The so-called energy availability factor of Eskom’s fleet has been declining every year since 2017, the CSIR showed.

The power cuts that have curbed economic growth continued on Monday. 


