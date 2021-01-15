31m ago

add bookmark

SA Breweries cancels billions more in investment due to alcohol ban

Carin Smith
The three alcohol bans instituted by the government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have already cost the fiscus about R4.5 billion in lost income from SA Breweries alone.
The three alcohol bans instituted by the government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have already cost the fiscus about R4.5 billion in lost income from SA Breweries alone.

South African Breweries (SAB) has cancelled a further R2.5 billion of capital investment following the third blanket ban on alcohol sales, it announced on Friday.

In announcing the ban, President Cyril Ramaphosa said excessive alcohol consumption was contributing to the increased number of trauma cases in hospitals. 

The cancelled investments for 2021 relate to upgrades to operating facilities, product innovation, operating systems, as well as the installation of new equipment at selected plants. 

This brings the brewer's cancelled capital expenditure in SA since alcohol sales bans were introduced in 2020 to a total of R5 billion. At the height of the second ban on the sale of alcohol in August 2020, SAB announced the cancellation of R2.5 billion worth of South African investments for its annual capital and infrastructure upgrade programmes.

SAB intends to bring an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to challenge government's latest blanket alcohol ban as a last resort. Government has not yet indicated whether it will oppose the application.

According to SAB, the alcohol industry continues to support over one million livelihoods throughout its value chain, across farming, retail, manufacturing, logistics and many SMMEs whose incomes are at stake due to the suspension of alcohol trading.

The three alcohol bans instituted by the government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have already cost the fiscus about R4.5 billion in lost income from SA Breweries alone, the beer giant claimed in court documents.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Alcohol industry distances itself from AB Inbev-owned SAB's legal action against state
SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban
Heineken and SAB keep expansion investments on hold, despite lifting of alcohol ban
Read more on:
sab millercoronavirusbeeralcohol ban
ZAR/USD
15.14
(-0.43)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.51)
Gold
1854.69
(+0.46)
Silver
25.46
(-0.23)
Platinum
1101.00
(-1.28)
Brent Crude
56.41
(+0.64)
Palladium
2399.50
(-0.00)
All Share
63894.93
(+0.02)
Top 40
58782.13
(+0.08)
Financial 15
11910.96
(-0.04)
Industrial 25
84107.37
(+0.43)
Resource 10
64540.56
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 641 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1584 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 859 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo