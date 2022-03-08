SA economy grew by 1.2% in fourth quarter, still not back to pre-unrest levels

South Africa’s economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 1.2%.

Hit by the impact of July’s civil unrest, the economy shrank by 1.7%. in the third quarter. Economists were expecting growth of around 1% in the fourth quarter.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing saw the strongest growth (+12.2%) in the fourth quarter, with personal services, trade as well as manufacturing also driving growth.



Exports and household expenditure were among the most significant contributors to growth.

But despite the growth in the fourth quarter, the economy is still smaller than in the second quarter of 2021, before civil unrest hit the country.

The economy is also still smaller than it was in the first quarter of 2020, before the first pandemic-related lockdowns, Statistics SA says.

Statistics SA reported that the local economy grew by 4.9% in 2021, after shrinking by 6.4% in 2020.

In 2021, mining (+11.8%) and agriculture (+8.3%) were the strongest growth sectors in the local economy.