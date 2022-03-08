23m ago

add bookmark

SA economy grew by 1.2% in fourth quarter, still not back to pre-unrest levels

accreditation
Fin24 Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty
Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty

South Africa’s economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 1.2%.

Hit by the impact of July’s civil unrest, the economy shrank by 1.7%. in the third quarter. Economists were expecting growth of around 1% in the fourth quarter.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing saw the strongest growth (+12.2%) in the fourth quarter, with personal services, trade as well as manufacturing also driving growth.

Source: Statistics SA

Exports and household expenditure were among the most significant contributors to growth.

But despite the growth in the fourth quarter, the economy is still smaller than in the second quarter of 2021, before civil unrest hit the country.

The economy is also still smaller than it was in the first quarter of 2020, before the first pandemic-related lockdowns, Statistics SA says. 

Source: Statistics SA

Statistics SA reported that the local economy grew by 4.9% in 2021, after shrinking by 6.4% in 2020.

In 2021, mining (+11.8%) and agriculture (+8.3%) were the strongest growth sectors in the local economy.

Source: Statistics SA

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
economygdp
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.16
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.72
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
2,007.94
+0.5%
Silver
26.02
+1.4%
Palladium
3,026.00
+0.8%
Platinum
1,149.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
66,167
-1.5%
All Share
72,251
-1.4%
Resource 10
85,181
-2.3%
Industrial 25
76,884
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,920
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22062.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo