19m ago

add bookmark

SA economy grew by 1.9% in first quarter and is finally back to pre-pandemic size

accreditation
Fin24 Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty

South Africa’s economy was stronger than expected in the first quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 1.9% from the previous quarter. 

The size of the economy is now at pre-pandemic levels, with real GDP slightly higher than what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Statistics SA said on Tuesday.

Source: Statistics SA

Last year, the South African economy grew by 4.9% as it started to recover from a 6.4% slump in 2020 due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

The median expectation among economists polled in a Bloomberg survey was for growth of 1.2% in the first quarter. The economy grew by a revised 1.4% in the fourth quarter.  

Source: Statistics SA

GDP grew 3% from a year earlier. 

The manufacturing sector saw strong growth of almost 5% in the first quarter, driven by a rise in the production of petroleum and chemicals, food and beverages, and metals and machinery.

Source: Statistics SA

But construction and mining activity declined compared to the previous quarter. 

Household consumption increased by 1.4% in the first quarter, with a sharp 6.5% increase in spending on restaurants and hotels.

Second-quarter GDP is expected to be hit by the impact of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and increased load shedding, as well as the knock-effects of the Ukraine invasion, particularly higher food and fuel prices. In addition, higher interest rates are also expected to weigh on growth.

The SA Reserve Bank expects growth of 1.7% this year.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africacovid-19gdpeconomy
Rand - Dollar
15.42
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.29
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.47
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,847.06
+0.3%
Silver
21.98
-0.4%
Palladium
2,012.00
+0.2%
Platinum
1,009.00
-2.4%
Brent Crude
119.51
-0.2%
Top 40
63,511
-1.6%
All Share
70,092
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,054
-0.5%
Industrial 25
76,400
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,953
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo