6m ago

add bookmark

SA facing risk of unprecedented level of power outages

accreditation
Renee Bonorchis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


South Africa is facing a risk of an unprecedented level of load shedding this week after units at two of its coal-fired power plants broke down.

Eskom earlier on Sunday began cutting 6 000MW from the national grid, in what it calls Stage 6 power cuts, after generation units tripped at the Kusile and Kriel power stations. That’s sufficient energy to supply almost 4 million South African homes. The nation is now at risk of breaching Stage 6, the utility’s CEO André de Ruyter said at a briefing on Sunday when asked if the situation might worsen. 

Eskom started withdrawing 6 000MW from the grid in June. That was the first time since 2019. 

The ongoing blackouts - the worst year on record - were a major contributor to the economy’s 0.7% contraction in the second quarter. Severe outages are a hazard to workers in deep-level mines and hurts manufacturing across Africa’s most-industrialised nation. Eskom also poses a significant risk to public finances, with the government guaranteeing as much as R350 billion rand of its debt.

Eskom is struggling to meet electricity demand because its old and poorly maintained power stations continually break down. The nation has been subjected to rolling blackouts since 2008. Eskom has had to resort to outages for eight straight months this year. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced steps in July to encourage private power generation to supplement supply from renewable sources. Eskom plans to procure about 1 000MW of power on Monday from private power producers, De Ruyter said at the briefing.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
de ruytereskomload shedding
Rand - Dollar
17.61
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,675.40
0.0%
Silver
19.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.00
0.0%
Platinum
910.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
60,014
-1.6%
All Share
66,584
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,433
-0.5%
Industrial 25
81,582
-2.3%
Financial 15
14,458
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review

14 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?

07 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo