1h ago

add bookmark

SA govt bond yields climb as investors contemplate widest fiscal deficit since World War I

Robert Brand
Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg.
Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg.
Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Get

South African government bond yields are climbing ahead of this week’s adjusted budget as investors contemplate what could be the widest fiscal deficit since World War I.

The country is already borrowing at a rate of more than R1 billion a day, but even that may not be enough to plug a hole in government finances of as much as 15% of gross domestic product, according to Investec.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni warned of deep spending cuts when he presents the adjusted budget on Wednesday, but investors are also concerned about an increase in borrowing. While weekly debt sales - now totaling 7.5 billion rand in nominal and inflation-linked securities - remain oversubscribed, the local market doesn’t have infinite capacity to absorb fresh issuance, according to Anchor Capital.

"In the short term, the government will have no choice but to live on debt," said Nolan Wapenaar, chief investment officer at Cape Town-based Anchor, which oversees about R60 billion. "However, its current pace of borrowing is not sustainable and even our domestic market will, at some point, battle to finance government at the current pace of bond issuance."

Yields on benchmark 10-year rand notes have climbed 68 basis points from a one-year low on June 3 to 9.3%, the highest among major emerging markets monitored by Bloomberg. That makes South African bonds the worst performers in the period, with a negative return of 7% compared with an average loss of 0.6% among developing nations.

READ | Mboweni's dark hour : This week's budget may unite leaders or crush the facade

The adjustment budget Mboweni is preparing will redirect R130 billion of spending to the R500 billion coronavirus stimulus package President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in April. The fiscal deficit is likely to exceed 10% of GDP in the fiscal year through March 2021, according to the Reserve Bank. The largest gap on record was 11.6% of GDP in 1914, followed by 10.4% in 1940.

With the economy set to contract by about 7% this year, tax revenue may fall as much as R300 billion rand short of the estimate given in February, according to Standard Bank. The Treasury plans to make "very serious and unusual changes" to its expenditure plans, Mboweni told lawmakers on Thursday.

"Bond yields will be the yardstick against which we can measure both his performance and South Africa’s prospects as a country," said Anchor’s Wapenaar.

Related Links
Mboweni's dark hour | This week's budget may unite leaders or crush the facade
As Mboweni's leaked budget shows soaring debt levels, economists say SEOs must take a backseat
Khaya Sithole | Mboweni is heading for the austerity guillotine
Read more on:
tito mboweniedward kieswetterbudget
ZAR/USD
17.28
(+0.39)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(+0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.53)
Gold
1752.26
(+0.21)
Silver
17.86
(+0.65)
Platinum
811.00
(+0.56)
Brent Crude
41.58
(0.00)
Palladium
1912.00
(+1.88)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1048 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1426 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2093 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1509 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo