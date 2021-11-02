35m ago

add bookmark

SA inks 'historic' R131-billion deal with rich nations to fund shift away from coal

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and France have struck a deal worth over R130 billion with South Africa aimed at speeding up the country's shift away from coal, it was announced on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that the "historic" deal would help SA reach its revised Nationally Determined Contribution to reduce domestic carbon emissions to within a target range of between 420 CO2-eq and 350 CO2-eq by 2030 – in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"[This] represents our country’s best effort to confront climate change, which will have a devastating impact on sub-Saharan Africa without large-scale mitigation and adaptation efforts," the president said.  

The deal was confirmed at the COP24 climate talks in Glasgow. It will see wealthier nations mobilising an initial $8.5-billion (R131 billion) over three to five years in the form of range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance.

The concessional finance that will be mobilised through the deal will accelerate investment in renewable energy and the development of new sectors such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen, Ramaphosa said.

"This will provide a significant boost to investment and growth while ensuring Eskom can access resources to finance repurposing of coal fired power-stations due for decommissioning over the next 15 years," he added.

According to the Financial Times, US President Joe Biden said the partnership between the four nations and SA would see South Africa closing its coal plants ahead of the current schedule while supporting a just transition to renewables.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said she hoped the partnership with SA would be a blueprint for other developing nations.

While climate activists have warned it is essential to shift away from coal urgently, concerns have been raised repeatedly over the expected cost of doing so. South Africa has the highest carbon intensity among G20 countries, but Eskom chief Andre de Ruyter has warned that funding to the tune of some R440 billion to R500 billion is needed to support the ailing power utility's transition to greener technologies.

Meanwhile, McKinsey has said as much as R2.3 trillion could be needed to shift away from coal by 2050.  

A key concern has been job losses, which Ramaphosa said could be mitigated by the deal.

"At the heart of this partnership is the importance of a just transition, which includes support for workers and communities affected by the transition away from coal and enables the creation of quality green jobs," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
renewablesenergy
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.98
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,791.69
-0.1%
Silver
23.73
-1.4%
Palladium
2,036.62
-1.0%
Platinum
1,053.01
-1.1%
Brent Crude
84.71
+1.2%
Top 40
60,982
+0.6%
All Share
67,559
+0.5%
Resource 10
61,964
-0.9%
Industrial 25
88,592
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,194
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
They went away for the long weekend
11% - 5 votes
Worried about Covid-19
4% - 2 votes
No good options to vote for
36% - 17 votes
Bad weather
0% - 0 votes
Just couldn't be bothered
49% - 23 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo