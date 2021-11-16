SA losing over R50 billion a year to tax havens, study finds

South Africa is losing tens of billions of rands every year as multinational corporations and the super-rich shift taxes and assets into shadowy tax havens.

A new report by tax justice campaigners found that $483 billion has been lost to tax abuse worldwide in 2021.

The study found the taxes SA lost would have paid for the government to fully vaccinate SA's population three times over.

South Africa is losing $3.5 billion (R54 billion at current exchange rates) to global tax abuse committed by multinational corporations and wealthy individuals, according to a new report by tax justice campaigners.

The 2021 edition of the State of Tax Justice, an annual look into how the super-rich and global corporations evade taxes, found that SA lost $2.9 billion to corporate tax abuse and $648 million to tax abuse by rich people in 2021.

The lost taxes would have been enough to fully vaccinate SA's population three times over, the report notes.

The annual investigation was published on Tuesday by the Tax Justice Network, the Global Alliance for Tax Justice and the global union federation Public Services International (PSI).

PSI counts the South African Municipal Workers Union as an affiliate in SA, among others.

The report found that $483 billion is being lost to tax abuse worldwide per year.

According to Tax Justice Network data scientist Miroslav Palanský, this may only be the "the tip of the iceberg".

"It's what we can see above the surface thanks to some recent progress on tax transparency, but we know there's a lot more tax abuse below the surface costing magnitudes more in tax losses," he said.

How's it done?

The most common strategy for multinationals was to simply shift their profits into tax havens, the report found.

"By placing holding companies and important value-creating assets in corporate tax havens, large corporations can shift their profits to low tax or no tax jurisdictions," it found.

This helped to "artificially drive down their tax obligations elsewhere" as they are paying little to no tax on the profits they shift into tax havens.

Tax havens also enabled wealthy individuals to "hide their identity and their wealth from the rule of law".