SA may need weaker rand, higher rates to plug deficit

accreditation
Colleen Goko
Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Getty Images


South Africa’s first current-account deficit in years may need to be plugged by foreign investors, who will likely demand a weaker rand and higher yields before they return to the local debt market.

While non-residents have offloaded South African government bonds worth R60.6 billion on a net basis over the past three years, current-account surpluses had tempered the need for portfolio inflows. That’s now changing, and luring foreign investors back is likely to come at a price.

"The country normally needs to attract sufficient capital inflows to maintain a balance of payments equilibrium," said Mike Keenan, a fixed-income strategist at Absa Group in Johannesburg. "Now that the current account is widely expected to move back into deficit territory, South Africa may need to entice foreigners to return via a weaker rand and/or higher bond yields."

South Africa posted a current-account shortfall for a second straight quarter in the three months to September. Analysts still expect the country to have run a tiny surplus for the full year 2022, but to swing to deficits of 1.2% this year and 1.8% in 2024, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. 

Outflows from the local bond market gathered pace in 2020 after Moody’s Investors Service followed S&P Global and Fitch Ratings in cutting South Africa’s credit rating to junk, leading to the removal of the country’s debt from global indexes tracking investment-grade bonds.

Non-residents’ share of government debt dropped last month to 26%, the lowest since May 2011, from a high of 43% in 2018.

The selloff has helped push yields higher, with the rate on 10-year rand bonds at 10.3%, almost 80 basis points above the five-year average and among the highest in emerging markets. That may already be an attractive level for some foreign investors as central banks around the globe moderate the pace of monetary tightening.

"Now that the narrative has turned somewhat dovish, we’ve seen renewed interest for interest-rate products from offshore investors," said Michelle Wohlberg, a fixed-income analyst at Firstrand Bank Ltd. in Johannesburg. "But there are still a lot of moving parts driving sentiment and investment decisions."


 

All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
