1h ago

Share

SA mulls moving BRICS summit to other country amid Putin arrest warrant

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


South Africa is considering switching the venue of an upcoming summit of BRICS leaders to another country, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would resolve its dilemma over whether to execute an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The government is considering asking China to host the meeting of heads of state, or alternatively neighboring Mozambique, the people said, asking not to be identified because discussions about the matter are private and no decision has been taken yet. Department of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor’s spokesman, Lunga Ngqengelele, said that as things stand, the summit will be held in Gauteng province, where the commercial hub of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are situated.

"As far as we are aware, we have announced the summit venue as Gauteng, South Africa," he said. "That is what we know as of today."

South Africa has invited Putin, along with the leaders of Brazil, India and China, to the Aug. 22-24 summit. Because South Africa is a member of the International Criminal Court, it would be obliged to execute an arrest warrant for Putin that the tribunal issued earlier this year if he travels to the country — an eventuality it’s intent on avoiding.

Neither China nor Mozambique are parties to the Rome Statute that established the ICC. Mozambique is unlikely to be a suitable venue because the country lacks the capacity to host an event on the scale of a BRICS summit, one of the people said.

The South African government previously drew international criticism in 2015, when it refused to execute an ICC arrest warrant for then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who had been indicted for war crimes and genocide, while he was attending a meeting of African leaders in Johannesburg. South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeals ruled that the government had acted unlawfully and the ICC found that it had failed to failed to comply with its international obligations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiasouth africabrics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.72
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.62
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
21.11
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.86
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
998.77
-0.5%
Palladium
1,369.53
-0.5%
Gold
1,966.85
+0.2%
Silver
23.52
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
70,357
+0.5%
All Share
75,460
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,932
+0.6%
Industrial 25
102,928
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,625
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

10h ago

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo