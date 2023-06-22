SA needs a 'particular medicine' for inflation or it risks 'intensive care': SARB's Kganyago

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

It is incumbent on South Africa’s central bank to increase borrowing costs to tame sticky inflation, even if its actions gave rise to financial distress, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

Complaints about surging living costs predated those about higher interest rates and the South African Reserve Bank first and foremost had to protect the local buying power of the rand, Kganyago said in an interview broadcast by eNCA on Wednesday.

"We unfortunately have to administer particular medicine in order to tame inflation," he said. "Failure to administer that medication might result in the patient having to undergo surgery or end up in intensive care."

The central bank’s monetary policy committee has raised the benchmark rate at its 10 past meetings with the aim of bringing inflation back to the 4.5% midpoint of its target range, where it prefers to anchor expectations. The key repurchase rate stands at 8.25%, the highest level in 14 years.

Inflation slowed more than projected to a 13 month-low of 6.3% in May, easing pressure on the bank to continue raising borrowing costs.

"When inflation rises or stays elevated, it is appropriate that monetary policy adjusts and that adjustments take place through interest rates in order to bring inflation down," Kganyago said.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

He conceded that the South African economy, battered by rolling power cuts and logistics constraints, was in trouble, although "crisis is not the word I would use." Without the energy shortages and logistics issues, GDP would have expanded about 2.3% this year, instead of barely growing, he said.

"There are things that are working in this economy, in spite of the troubles that we have," the governor said. "One of the thing we are picking up is, what is almost driving investment now, is businesses are investing in renewable energy and back up power. That comes from the resilience of the economy."

Kganyago also said he’s got "no doubt that government’s engagement with the US" means South Africa will retain its duty-free access to American markets through the African Growth and Opportunity Act.



