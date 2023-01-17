37m ago

add bookmark

SA plans new emergency law to fast-track new power capacity

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

South Africa’s National Energy Crisis Committee, a body run by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expects record power outages to ease as measures put in place, including a new law to fast-track plant development, take effect. 

The committee, of which several cabinet ministers are members, told business and labor leaders on Monday that a range of interventions have been made at a time when South Africans was enduring blackouts of as much as 12 hours a day. 

"As these measures take effect, the supply of electricity will significantly improve," the committee, known as Necom, said in a presentation sent to Bloomberg by Ramaphosa’s office. 

READ | Eskom and Treasury at odds over diesel funds as load shedding crisis deepens

South Africa’s government has faced sharp criticism after power cuts were imposed on 205 days last year and every in 2023. Ramaphosa canceled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos to hold crisis talks with power utility Eskom, labour groups and business.

The measures that Necom said may ease the crisis include:

  • The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of this year. In total, the planned projects could produce 9 000MW, much of it for the companies’ own use.
  • Emergency legislation is being developed to allow the faster approval and development of power plants.
  • Contracts for the construction of plants that will produce 2,800 megawatts of renewable energy for the grid have been signed and construction will soon begin.
  • As much as 1 000MW may be imported this year from neighboring countries and Eskom, will buy 1 000MW of excess energy from private producers who already have facilities.
  • Six of Eskom’s 14 coal-fired power plants have been "identified for particular focus" in a bid to get them to perform more reliably.
  • Efforts to finish incomplete plants and maintenance of other major units are being made.
  • The time to complete regulatory processes for new plants has been reduced.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
energypowerload shedding
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.46
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,908.01
-0.4%
Silver
24.06
-0.9%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
72,903
-0.2%
All Share
79,009
-0.2%
Resource 10
77,464
-0.9%
Industrial 25
99,973
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,080
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo