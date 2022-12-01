SA Policing Union abandons trade federation Saftu

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The SA Policing Union (SAPU), which has an estimated 60 000 members, has decided to cancel its affiliation with the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

The union said in a letter to Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi that its national congress decided at a meeting on Wednesday to cancel its membership and affiliation with the trade union federation with immediate effect.

SAPU had also withdrawn its president Thabo Matsose as the first deputy president of Saftu and wished the federation "all the best".

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said the federation had not discussed the letter yet.

When asked about what the union’s reasons were, he said that all Saftu knew was those "two lines in the letter".

"They did not give reasons."

SAPU spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale told News24 that they felt Saftu was not looking out for the interest of its members.

He said SAPU had not yet taken any decision to join another federation.

"We have currently just withdrawn. For now, we are independent."