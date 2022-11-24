21m ago

add bookmark

SA sun and wind, unlike Eskom's coal, can't be stolen by 'sophisticated' crooks, says De Ruyter

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eskom, André de Ruyter, speaks during an interview on 15 November 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath)
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eskom, André de Ruyter, speaks during an interview on 15 November 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath)
  • Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the fact that South Africa had coal did not mean it had to continue to burn it no matter what.
  • He said SA's solar and wind resources are some of the best in the world, and that these resources, unlike Eskom's coal, couldn't be stolen. 
  • De Ruyter said there was a highly organised criminal network that steals billions from Eskom every year.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has slammed critics of the utility's move towards renewables, away from coal, arguing that their arguments are not only illogical, but akin to wanting to keep SA stuck in the "Stone Age".

"When a technology reaches the end of its life, it doesn’t make sense to continue to perpetuate it. The Stone Age didn’t end because of a lack of stones. The mere fact that we have a lot of stones in SA doesn’t mean we should have more stone tools," De Ruyter told Daily Maverick’s The Gathering event in Cape Town on Thursday.

He said just because South Africa had coal did not mean it had to continue to burn it no matter what.

"Our worst solar resources are better than the best solar resources in Germany. Our wind resources are among the best in the world. So to say we are neglecting one resource by going for something that is second-rate, is just not substantiated by the facts.

"The one good thing about the sun and wind is that it cannot be stolen, first of all. It also cannot be exported to China, beneficiated there, and then be sold back to us."

De Ruyter referred to recent arrests at its power stations for coal theft and sabotage. News24 reported that a truck driver was arrested at Eskom’s Camden station on Tuesday for allegedly tampering with coal, just a week after the utility caught a contractor trying to sabotage operations at the same station. Two other drivers were arrested at the same power station while in possession of stolen coal two weeks ago.

READ | Coal truck driver apprehended at Eskom’s Camden station a week after 'sabotage' arrest

De Ruyter pointed out that the arrests were made by private security companies employed by Eskom, not by SAPS.

"We have to do our own investigations, we have to apprehend the suspects, and then finally we hand them over because we don’t have powers of law enforcement.

"But there is a clear challenge in the province of Mpumalanga with organised crime. To pretend that it’s a few isolated incidents is not substantiated by the facts. It all links together in quite sophisticated networks that steal billions of rands from Eskom every year."

Corruption

Eskom recently secured a €10 million (R180 million) grant from German development bank KfW to set up a renewable energy training facility at Grootvlei coal power station in Mpumalanga. Komati power station, which has already been decommissioned, has secured about R9 billion (in concessional loans and grants) from the World Bank and partners for its repurposing.

The first money  from the UK, US, Germany, France and EU - or the International Partners Group - from an initial $8.5 billion pledge to support South Africa's just energy transition, is also expected to flow soon.

De Ruyter said these lenders were concerned about protecting this money from corruption in South Africa.

EXPLAINER | Loss and damage and 4 other outcomes from COP27 that matter to SA

"When this amount of money enters an economy, of course, especially with the reputation of an entity like Eskom for malfeasance and corruption – there are major concerns," he said.

"From our perspective, from day 1, we have said, we need to ensure that we can demonstrate adequate governance. As far as I am concerned, this is my message to the lenders: that if they want to pay the contractor directly, without the money touching Eskom whatsoever, that would be my preference."

Policy

De Ruyter said Eskom needs more policy certainty from government to properly turn the state-owned company around.

"These are very important to investors. If we can give that stability and assurance, then they will come."

He used the example of prohibitive import duties and local content requirements that he said hold Eskom back.

"When you think about what is the greater ill you are trying to cure - are we trying to solve for energy security, for employment, for cleaning up the environment, or are we trying to protect 200 or 300 jobs in local solar panel manufacturers?

"I think we have to weigh up the greater good and rapidly enable us to solve the bigger problem, which is energy security."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruytercorruptionenergyload sheddingcoal
Rand - Dollar
17.00
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.56
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.71
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,757.69
+0.5%
Silver
21.58
+0.2%
Palladium
1,893.49
+0.4%
Platinum
997.14
-0.3%
Brent Crude
85.41
-3.5%
Top 40
66,937
+0.6%
All Share
73,313
+0.6%
Resource 10
71,955
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,511
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,361
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo