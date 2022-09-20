SA teetered on the edge of Stage 7 load shedding on Monday

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News 24 Business front page.

Eskom shed close to 7 000 MW, associated with Stage 7, from the grid on Monday evening.



In his daily system updates, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tweeted that 6 770 MW were shed on Monday evening.

Evening Peak Feedback 19/09/2022,18:17

Total demand: 31 403 MW

Loadshedding: 6 770MW

Interruptible Load Supply: 447MW

Eskom OCGT's Utilised: 7

IPP OCGT Utilised: 2

Renewable Gen: 1 490MW (Wind 1 372MW, CSP 118MW)@Eskom_SA Available Generation Capacity: 25 586MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) September 19, 2022

At the time, Eskom was officially implementing Stage 6 load shedding, which means 6 000 MW is shed from the grid – or South Africans would be without power for six hours of the day.



The higher the load shedding stage – the more frequently customers will experience power outages.

Eskom has since downgraded load shedding to Stage 5 – which means 5 000 MW will be shed from the grid.

In the meantime, the power utility has issued three new procurement programmes targeting different energy suppliers who could possibly get 1 000 MW flowing to the grid urgently. Eskom is optimistic it will have the first supply agreement signed this week.



