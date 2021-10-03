SA to be removed from the UK red list, Telegraph reports

The UK will abolish quarantine for almost all countries, the Sunday Telegraph reports, citing sources.

The current 'red list' of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. The changes, that are expected to be announced on Thursday, will allow travellers to visit those countries without having to self-isolate on their return.

South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are expected to be opened up to quarantine-free travel in time for the October half-term break.

South Africa has emerged from the third wave of infections, and last week moved to adjusted alert level 1 of Covid-19 restrictions.



President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that he had spoken to UK prime minister Boris Johnson about South Africa's being removed from the red list.

"This has put us in a disadvantaged position, since the United Kingdom is South Africa's biggest source of tourism from the northern hemisphere and a significant trading partner," Ramaphosa said.



Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, estimates that South Africa's tourism industry loses around R26 million every day that the country remains on the UK's red list, Fin24 previously reported.