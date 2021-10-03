4h ago

add bookmark

SA to be removed from the UK red list, Telegraph reports

accreditation
Chiara Vasarri
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The UK will abolish quarantine for almost all countries, including South Africa, the Sunday Telegraph reports, citing sources. (PIC: Leon Neal)
The UK will abolish quarantine for almost all countries, including South Africa, the Sunday Telegraph reports, citing sources. (PIC: Leon Neal)

The UK will abolish quarantine for almost all countries, the Sunday Telegraph reports, citing sources.

The current 'red list' of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. The changes, that are expected to be announced on Thursday, will allow travellers to visit those countries without having to self-isolate on their return.

South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are expected to be opened up to quarantine-free travel in time for the October half-term break.

South Africa has emerged from the third wave of infections, and last week moved to adjusted alert level 1 of Covid-19 restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that he had spoken to UK prime minister Boris Johnson about South Africa's being removed from the red list. 

"This has put us in a disadvantaged position, since the United Kingdom is South Africa's biggest source of tourism from the northern hemisphere and a significant trading partner," Ramaphosa said.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, estimates that South Africa's tourism industry loses around R26 million every day that the country remains on the UK's red list, Fin24 previously reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uktravelred list
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,760.67
0.0%
Silver
22.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,923.00
0.0%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,266
-1.0%
All Share
63,661
-1.0%
Resource 10
57,212
-1.5%
Industrial 25
81,116
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 208 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 284 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 507 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo