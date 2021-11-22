1h ago

add bookmark

SARS and other countries shared info on over 75 million accounts in global tax evasion crackdown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: SARS
Photo: SARS

Last year, more than 75 million financial accounts – representing assets of around €9 trillion (R160 trillion) – were automatically shared between countries as part of a global agreement that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is part of.

SARS can share data of local accounts with 76 partner jurisdictions as part of the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, which is a global initiative to fight offshore tax evasion. 

The programme has generated €112 billion in additional tax revenues so far.

The latest numbers emerged from the global forum plenary meeting last week.

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter is vice chair of the Africa Initiative of the global forum.

"As business models increasingly evolve to be more digital, non-local and virtual, and physical borders less relevant in the production and movement of goods and services, national tax bases are under constant threat of erosion. Working with tax administrations to improve the tax ecosystem to foster greater collaboration and co-operation is essential to leverage the benefits of tax transparency and exchange of information," Kieswetter said in a statement.

He added that SARS is increasing and expanding the use of data, with new valuable data sources supplement "vast third-party data repository enabling the detection of taxpayers and traders who do not comply".

“Non-compliance would be hard and costly, therefore I urge taxpayers and traders to do the right thing and voluntarily comply," Kieswetter said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
taxsars
Rand - Dollar
15.84
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,807.35
-2.1%
Silver
24.27
-1.5%
Palladium
1,957.00
-5.2%
Platinum
1,015.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,385
+0.8%
All Share
70,866
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,586
+1.2%
Industrial 25
94,905
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,092
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to...

20 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to a resignation?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go...

18 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?

13 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo