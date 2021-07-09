54m ago

add bookmark

SARS partners with BUSA to police compliance on border posts in a string of leash-tightening moves

accreditation
Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SARS has been striking more partnerships with different private sector players lately to beef up its capabilities to police compliance.
SARS has been striking more partnerships with different private sector players lately to beef up its capabilities to police compliance.
Fin24,file

South Africa's revenue collector is working with Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to improve tax compliance in the country.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced on Friday that it has formed a SARS Private Sector Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) stakeholder group to help it enforce tax compliance when goods flow in and out of the country's borders.

"Border management requires a fine balance of trade facilitation, collection of the correct taxes and, at the same time, improving compliance.

"SARS's eighth strategic objective acknowledges that SARS cannot do this alone, that we need to work with and through stakeholders to achieve our intent," the company said in a statement.

SARS wants to increase voluntary compliance as it modernises its customs and other systems. It said it recognises that the success of that vision lies in the dynamics of its partnership with stakeholders like BUSA. 

The tax collector launched its AEO programme in November 2020. It said 137 companies are now part of it, and over the next four years, the programme will expand to include more sectors.

SARS has been striking more partnerships with different private sector players lately to beef up its capabilities to police compliance. Earlier this week, it announced a partnership with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants to recruit experts with tax and forensic experience.

It has also partnered with the US's Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division to detect and fight tax and economic crimes that affect both SA and the US.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busasouth african revenue servicesarstax compliancecustoms
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,810.25
+0.4%
Silver
26.15
+0.8%
Palladium
2,812.60
+0.2%
Platinum
1,106.00
+2.4%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
22% - 150 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
65% - 438 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 86 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back...

26 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo