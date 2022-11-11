SARS pays reparations, gives public apologies to former staff for 'rogue unit' saga

SARS has paid reparations and apologised to staff affected by the discredited "rogue unit" saga.

The feasibility of reparations was determined by an advisory committee with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and retired Constitutional Court Justice Johan Froneman.

SARS has paid general damages as well as compensation arising from loss of employment where this was appropriate.

The SA Revenue Service (SARS) has paid reparations and apologised to all former employees that were affected by the events that unfolded "during the capture of SARS between 2014 and 2018", namely the witch hunt around the now-discredited "rogue unit".

The SARS statement follows a Constitutional Court ruling this week that unanimously dismissed suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempts to appeal the invalidation of her probe into the unit, ending years of litigation.

The tax authority said on Thursday night that SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter tendered "a heartfelt public apology to its former employees for the organisation’s actions and omissions that had such a devastating and profound impact on their lives".

"SARS deeply regrets the hurt, pain and suffering visited on them and their families as a result of certain actions implemented by SARS in this period."

SARS said that the following former employees agreed to their names being made public as part of this apology:

Ivan Pillay, Peter Richer, Andries Janse van Rensburg, Johann van Loggerenberg, Adrian Lackay, Pieter de Bod, Gilbert Gunn, Nkele Pitsi, Siobahn Wilson, Telita Snyckers, Charl Fourie, Gene Ravele and Marika Muller.

The feasibility of reparations was determined by an advisory committee that included former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and retired Constitutional Court Justice Johan Froneman, whose report was submitted in March, and accepted by Kieswetter.

"In line with the recommendations of the advisory committee, SARS has paid fair and reasonable pecuniary compensation (general damages) for the infringement of the participants’ personality rights as well as compensation arising from loss of employment were this was appropriate."

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter's apology I acknowledge the harm caused to the organisation and to those former employees closely associated with the establishment, management and operation of the investigative unit, as well as their families. I sincerely hope that with the conclusion of this procedure, the affected individuals and their families may experience a sense of closure and continue their own journey to heal and restoration. SARS recognises that both the Sikhakhane and KPMG investigations and the ensuing findings and recommendations were deeply flawed, and SARS has since made it clear and reiterates once again that it will not use them for any purpose. SARS recognises that these reports should not have been used as a basis for any of the actions taken against the affected participants and other SARS officials. Unfortunately, because SARS itself became the victim of state capture in this period, SARS acknowledges that it failed to defend and protect its employees when the false allegations and imputations of wrongdoing resurfaced in October 2014 and in the subsequent years thereafter.

SARS said the settlements give effect to one of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, chaired by retired Judge Robert Nugent, which found that "there had been a massive failure of integrity and governance at SARS under the tenure of the erstwhile SARS commissioner, Mr Tom Moyane."

The Nugent Commission recommended that SARS consider reparations to current and former employees who were negatively affected by actions taken by SARS as a consequence, among others, of a report by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane and a KPMG report, which had been used to prop up investigations into the "rogue unit".

SARS said Nugent’s recommendations were backed up by the court rulings following the Mkhwebane action; by the Sunday Times’ apologies for reporting allegations that "fuelled" the narrative around the unit; KPMG retracting the conclusions and recommendations of its report into the matter; the SARS Advisory Board chair, Judge Frank Kroon, retracting his findings regarding the unlawfulness of the establishment of the unit; and the high court setting aside the Inspector-General of Intelligence Report into the matter.