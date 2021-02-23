22m ago

SA's jobless grows to 7.2 million as unemployment rate breaches new record

Lameez Omarjee
The official unemployment rate is now 32.5%.
The country's official unemployment rate has increased to a record 32.5%, as the number of jobless in South Africa grew to 7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Statistics South Africa released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) on Tuesday, which showed that the increasing unemployment rate is due to more people joining the labour force, as economists expected.

According to Stats SA, one million more people joined the labour force.

In total there were 333 000 job gains to reach 15 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Stats SA said the increase in the unemployment rate to 32.5% is the highest since the QLFS started in 2008.

The expanded definition of unemployment – which includes those discouraged from seeking work - increased to 42.6% in the fourth quarter.

More to follow.

