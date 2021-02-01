4h ago

add bookmark

SA's production outcome stifled by load shedding, extended lockdown - survey

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
January's PMI was released on Monday.
January's PMI was released on Monday.
Getty Images
  • Load shedding and lockdown Level 3 are expected to have weighed on production, knocking the liquor- and hospitality-related industries in particular.
  • January's PMI edged up slightly to 50.9 points, but it is still lower than the fourth-quarter average of 2020.
  • However, job losses in these sectors appear to have slowed down.

Load shedding and the extended Covid-19 lockdown in January are expected to have weighed on production levels, particularly in the liquor and hospitality industries, the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reveals.

January's PMI – a measure of economic activity in the manufacturing sector – released on Monday, edged up slightly to 50.9 index points, from 50.3 points reported in December. However, the reading is still below the average recorded for the final quarter of 2020.

Values above 50 indicate increased activity and values below 50 indicate decreased activity.

"The bout of load shedding mid-month may have weighed on production in January. In addition, the adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations would have negatively affected production in the liquor- and hospitality-related industries in particular," the index report read.

In addition, the business activity sub-index declined for a fourth consecutive month – to 43.5 points from 44.9 points recorded in December. This reflects a further loss in the recovery momentum.

The new sales orders sub-index rose slightly to 47.2 points in January from 45.2 points recorded the previous month.

"This was despite a further deterioration in export sales, which suggests it was supported by a reduction in the rate of decline in domestic demand instead," the report read. It is still below 50 and reflects "constrained demand conditions".

Fewer jobs lost

The pace of job shedding in the sector also seemed to have slowed, with the employment sub-index rising from 43.8 points to 48.6 points.

The supplier deliveries sub-index also increased – to 68.9 points from 64 points reported in December -  which indicates supplies are less readily available, possibly due to supply chain disruptions during the month. "This is likely not only due to local restrictions, but also tight(er) lockdown regulations in the rest of the world," the report read.

According to the report, purchasing managers are optimistic about the future operating environment – possibly linked to the prospects of an improved global economy during the second half of the year. This should boost exports, the report read.

The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to grow by 5.5% on the back of Covid-19 vaccine distributions, Fin24 previously reported.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Drop in export demand sees manufacturing slide in November
Economic activity in manufacturing sector falls to five-month low
Recovery of South Africa's manufacturing sector losing momentum
Read more on:
productionsa economypurchasing managers' indexfactorylockdownload sheddingmanufacturing
ZAR/USD
15.04
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(+1.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(+1.20)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(+0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.20)
Gold
1862.66
(+0.37)
Silver
29.22
(+2.35)
Platinum
1114.00
(+4.29)
Brent Crude
54.93
(0.00)
Palladium
2247.50
(+1.43)
All Share
62885.45
(+0.66)
Top 40
57748.42
(+0.76)
Financial 15
11603.92
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
84777.32
(+0.37)
Resource 10
61544.21
(+1.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 802 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1982 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1052 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo