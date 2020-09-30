24m ago

add bookmark

SA's trade surplus widens, but it could be thwarted by renewed lockdown restrictions

Lameez Omarjee
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Another hard lockdown in Europe would negatively impact SA exports.
Another hard lockdown in Europe would negatively impact SA exports.
Getty

While South Africa's trade surplus increased in August, concerns of a second wave of Covid-19 infections could see countries implement restrictions again with consequences for international trade, an economist warned.

The South African Revenue Service on Wednesday released trade statistics for August. It showed that the trade surplus increased to R38.9 billion, slightly up from the R37.2 billion reported in July. This is attributed to rising exports, which rose by 8.8% year-on-year. On a month-on-month basis exports increased by 6.6%. The increase in exports is in line with improvements in global demand, noted Investec economist Lara Hodes.  

Imports increased at a slower pace than that reported in July, up 7.4% on a month-on-month basis. It continues to remain restricted by "weak domestic consumption" and "investment demand," Hodes said. Year-on-year, imports declined by 20.7%.

"Going forward, heightened uncertainty continues to underpin the global economic outlook.

"Specifically, the implementation of renewed restrictions in certain countries to try and curb second waves of Covid-19 infections would impede the pace of global recovery and thus international trade," Hodes said.

The cumulative, year-to-date trade surplus is R134.1 billion compared to the deficit of R4.1 billion recorded for the same period last year, according to SARS.

Related Links
WATCH | World Trade Organisation finds US broke trade rules
UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
South Africa's trade surplus halves in the second quarter, Reserve Bank says
Read more on:
importstradeexports
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+1.55)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(+1.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(+1.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+1.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.37)
Gold
1892.87
(-0.19)
Silver
23.53
(-2.84)
Platinum
895.00
(+1.47)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2298.00
(+0.13)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1399 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9034 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

10h ago

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only...

23 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm under debt review. My instalment is R6 000 I can only afford R4 500
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo