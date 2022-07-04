Saudi Arabia allocates R82bn to tackle rising prices

The Saudi king has ordered the allocation of 20 billion riyals ($5.33 billion or ~R82 billion) to tackle the effects of the rising global prices, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.
Half of the allocated money will go to social insurance beneficiaries and the Citizen Account Program, it added.
