Saving snoek: Northern Cape fishers fight new planned seismic survey

Small-scale fishers in the Northern Cape have appealed an environmental authorisation granted to Tosaco Energy for a planned seismic survey.

Communities contend that interested and affected parties were not adequately consulted on the survey.

EIMS, the company that managed the consultation, says it was comprehensive process.

Small-scale fishers in the Northern Cape are challenging plans for a new seismic survey on the grounds that they were not meaningfully consulted on the project. But Environmental Impact Management Services (EIMS), the firm that managed the consultation process, disputes that the consultation was not adequate.

The seismic survey - planned within a permit area stretching between Alexander Bay and Hondeklipbaai - is an oil and gas exploration project for Tosaco Energy.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) had granted Tosaco Energy environmental authorisation for the survey in March. The deadline to appeal the environmental authorisation was 7 April. Civil society organisation The Green Connection and small-scale fishers from the towns of Alexander Bay, Port Nolloth, Kleinzee, Hondeklipbaai and Komaggas made submissions.

The Green Connection's community outreach coordinator Neville van Rooy has said that the lack of meaningful consultation is similar to the concerns raised by West Coast and Wild Coast communities who successfully blocked these seismic surveys through the courts.

In December, the Makhanda High Court interdicted a seismic survey by Shell off the Wild Coast, and Judge Gerald Bloem said the consultation process was flawed. Earlier this year, the Western Cape High Court interdicted a multi-client seismic survey conducted by geoscience data company Searcher Seismic. Judge Daniel Thulare found that the consultation process followed by Searcher excluded small-scale fishers.

The importance of public participation in environmental decision-making is recognised and provided for by the National Environmental Management Act

The public participation process ensures all interested and affected parties can raise concerns, suggestions or object to a proposed project, and the consultation can also inform plans to minimise negative environmental impacts.

According to Van Rooy, communities from Kleinzee and Hondeklipbaai had requested consultations take place at more suitable times for fishers to participate. "The fact that most of the fishermen were not available to attend the meetings should have been an indication that they face many limitations and challenges, which should have been taken into account," said van Rooy.



He added that it was hard for fishers without internet access to participate in virtual consultations. "This is why communities believe that this approval is not only unacceptable but also illegal … proper consultation with the people is not negotiable," said Van Rooy.

"Equitable and effective participation in the decision-making process as required by the National Environmental Management Act must be ensured," he added.

EIMS, the firm that managed the consultation process and did Tosaco Energy's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), believes that a comprehensive process was carried out. Liam Whitlow of EIMS explained that a number of efforts were made to reach interested and affected parties - which are documented in the Public Participation Report (PPR), which is required to be submitted as part of the EIA.

Whitlow said EIMS is aware of the submissions The Green Connection and small-scale fishers made to appeal to the environmental authorisation.

According to the PPR, over 100 interested and affected parties were identified.

Notice of the consultation process, which kicked off on 15 February 2021, was given to interested and affected parties through emails, faxes and registered letters. The notice provided information on the proposed seismic survey and its purpose, as well as how it would affect communities and businesses.

Physical notices were also placed at 30 locations along the coastline between Alexander Bay and Hondeklipbaai, near the affected communities. Advertisements of the proposed survey and the EIA process were also placed in the newspapers Die Plattelander, Gemsbok and the Northern Cape Provincial Gazette.

According to the PPR, concerns raised were included in the EIA report as suggestions or recommendations for managing impacts.

A few months later, notice was given on the availability of the EIA report for the public to review. For this purpose, physical meetings were held in various municipalities in August, and a virtual meeting was also set up for those who could not attend physically. Additionally, the review and commenting period was extended from 3 September to 4 October and focus group meetings with local communities, and small-scale fisheries were held in September.

Interested and affected parties were also given notice when environmental authorisation was granted to give them an opportunity to appeal.

Community activist Andy Pienaar of the Kobush Development Association, however, said that information was not communicated in languages to ensure it was understood. "We are also disappointed that the consultant did not explain the document in our languages and in a way that ensures we understand the information." According to the PPR, notices were given in English and Afrikaans.

The Green Connection and communities are concerned about the harmful impacts of the seismic surveys on marine life.

In a paper authored by members of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, they highlight that seismic surveys negatively impact marine animals, especially those that use sound for different functions.

Similarly, The Green Connection noted that seismic surveys can impact the behaviour fish such as hake and snoek and will affect catch rates for small-scale fishers which have consequences for their ability earn livelihoods.

A resident of Kleinzee, Samantha Cloete said that there is already a difference in snoek catch, which should be abundant in the Easter period. "… We have seen a decline in snoek stock over this period, which I believe is a result of the offshore oil and gas projects happening in our oceans," said Cloete.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment will consider the appeal submissions and will make a decision whether to overturn the environmental authorisation or uphold it.

A final decision on granting the exploration right has not been taken.

Fin24 has requested comment from the Petroleum Agency of SA.