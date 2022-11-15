Scopa can summon Minister Gungubele on state security vetting at SOEs – legal opinion

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts heard the State Security Agency was required by law to brief it on the vetting officials at state-owned entities.

Parliamentary legal services said the committee could summon accounting officers who failed to avail themselves for meetings with the committee.

Scopa will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the legal opinion and consider its options thereafter.

For more financial stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has been advised that the State Security Agency (SSA) has no grounds to withhold information regarding the vetting of officials at state-owned entities, and that the committee could summon Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele to account.



Scopa received this advice in a legal opinion from Parliamentary Legal Services, which News24 has seen. This comes after the SSA failed to appear before Scopa to update them about the vetting of SOE officials and informed Scopa ahead of the meeting that it would not be attending.

SSA sent a letter last week to Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, saying the agency had a legal opinion that said it only needed to account to Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI), which usually holds closed meetings.

The SSA was moved to the Presidency last year after intelligence weaknesses hindered the agency's ability to detect or counter the events leading to the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

READ | 'Stalingrad secrecy': Presidency in Scopa's crosshairs as SSA skips SOE vetting meeting

Hlengwa and other Scopa members took umbrage with this claim last week and agreed to source a legal opinion from Parliamentary Legal Services. Scopa members said refusing to account to them on a matter that was already in the public domain smacked of secrecy.

In Scopa's legal opinion, chief parliamentary legal advisor Advocate Zuraya Adhikarie said the committee's power to call the SSA for an update came from the Constitution, as did that of any committee of Parliament.

"Scopa is empowered by law to request the update on the vetting of employees of SOEs. This is a matter that pertains to a range of committees, including the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.

"To argue that such update is part of accountability to the JSCI as the minister is doing, could lead to a situation that is inconsistent with the Constitution and the requirement to maintain oversight of all organs of state," said Adhikarie.

READ | Treasury draws Scopa's ire over annual report delay, the impasse with AG

"Should the minister refuse to report to Scopa, Scopa may initiate the process to summon the minister to provide the said information," Adhikarie said.

She said while accountability for the financial management of the SSA may reside with the JSCI, Scopa may request documents from the agency.

"Where reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society, such documents should be considered in a closed committee meeting, excluding the public and the media," she said.

Scopa will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the legal opinion and consider its options thereafter.