1h ago

add bookmark

Scrapping of e-tolls delayed into the new year

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gauteng and national governments are yet to reach an agreement on how the costs of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project will be handled before e-tolls can be scrapped.
The Gauteng and national governments are yet to reach an agreement on how the costs of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project will be handled before e-tolls can be scrapped.
Gallo Images/Daniel Born
 

The e-toll system was meant to be scrapped on 31 December 2022, but the Gauteng government says this has been delayed into the new year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the provincial government explained that an agreement with National Treasury had not yet been concluded to support the deactivation of e-tolls.

"… 31 December 2022, was pencilled as the day to deactivate the e-tolls billing system. However, due to the need to finalise key components of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) between the national government and the provincial government, the matter will be finalised in the new year (2023)," the statement read.

The SA National Road Agency has struggled to recover costs of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project through e-tolls with many motorists failing to pay them. The e-tolls also faced opposition from civil society groups like OUTA and labour federation Cosatu. This ultimately pushed Sanral's debt burden to over R40 billion.

Last year, at the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that government would take on 70% of Sanral's debt while the province would take on 30%.

READ | EXPLAINER | The life and death of e-tolls

Shortly after, Premier Panyazi Lesufi then said e-tolls would be scrapped after an agreement is concluded with National Treasury by 31 December.

The Gauteng government gave assurances that the billing system would be deactivated eventually.

"Premier Panyaza Lesufi wishes to assure Gauteng residents that there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls," the statement read.

A notice to switch off the e-tolls has to be gazetted, and would be deactivated 14 days after the release of the gazette.

"The gazette will be released in early 2023, as agreed by the national Department of Transport," the statement read.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanralenoch godongwanapanyaza lesufigautenge-tollsroads
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,823.95
0.0%
Silver
23.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,794.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,073.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.91
+2.9%
Top 40
66,956
-0.8%
All Share
73,049
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,805
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,308
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,526
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo