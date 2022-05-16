Second union announces plans strike at SARS

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union said it plans to stage a "full-blown" national strike at the South African Revenue Service.

This comes after the Public Servants' Association issued the tax authority with notice of a strike last week Wednesday.

SARS is offering a zero-percent increase, but the PSA demands a CPI plus 7% increase across the board, while Nehawu wants an 11.5% increase.

After the Public Servants' Association (PSA) issued a notice of intention to strike at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) last week, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has now also announced that it plans to strike at SARS.



PSA demands a CPI plus 7% increase across the board, while Nehawu demands an 11.5% increase. SARS made a final offer of a zero-percent increase at wage discussions.



PSA general manager Marcus Ramakgale served SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter with notice of the union's intention to go on strike last week following a deadlock during wage talks at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.

A Nehawu statement said the tax body was notified of the union's intention to strike nationally.

"The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has served the SARS with a notice for a strike action in line with section 64 of the Labour Relations Act," the statement said.

"This comes after having reached a deadlock to conclude a wage agreement for the bargaining circle of 2022/23 after the intransigent employer tabled a zero-percent offer or an offer far below what we have presented as our demand," the statement said.

Nehawu will explain its plans for a "full-blown" national strike at SARS at a briefing planned for Tuesday.

SARS told Fin24 that it would comment on the strike and union demands once all required approvals for the strike to commence have been received.









