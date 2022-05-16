1h ago

add bookmark

Second union announces plans strike at SARS

accreditation
Compiled by Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Netwerk24
  • The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union said it plans to stage a "full-blown" national strike at the South African Revenue Service.
  • This comes after the Public Servants' Association issued the tax authority with notice of a strike last week Wednesday.
  • SARS is offering a zero-percent increase, but the PSA demands a CPI plus 7% increase across the board, while Nehawu wants an 11.5% increase. 

After the Public Servants' Association (PSA) issued a notice of intention to strike at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) last week, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has now also announced that it plans to strike at SARS.

PSA demands a CPI plus 7% increase across the board, while Nehawu demands an 11.5% increase. SARS made a final offer of a zero-percent increase at wage discussions.

PSA general manager Marcus Ramakgale served SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter with notice of the union's intention to go on strike last week following a deadlock during wage talks at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.

A Nehawu statement said the tax body was notified of the union's intention to strike nationally.

"The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has served the SARS with a notice for a strike action in line with section 64 of the Labour Relations Act," the statement said.

READ | SARS inches closer to strike as PSA puts tax body on notice

"This comes after having reached a deadlock to conclude a wage agreement for the bargaining circle of 2022/23 after the intransigent employer tabled a zero-percent offer or an offer far below what we have presented as our demand," the statement said.

Nehawu will explain its plans for a "full-blown" national strike at SARS at a briefing planned for Tuesday.

SARS told Fin24 that it would comment on the strike and union demands once all required approvals for the strike to commence have been received.



Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawupsasarsedward kieswetterwage talksstrikedeadlock
Rand - Dollar
16.20
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,816.39
+0.3%
Silver
21.50
+1.8%
Palladium
2,015.00
+3.5%
Platinum
944.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
62,496
+0.8%
All Share
69,212
+0.8%
Resource 10
71,854
+1.5%
Industrial 25
77,093
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,933
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo