Senior managers in government to get cash payment

accreditation
Carol Paton
Senior management working for government, who did not get a salary increase in 2021/22, will now get a cash gratuity backdated to 1 April, the department of public service and administration announced on Thursday. 

They will also get a 1.5% salary increase in line with public service arrangements which provide for "pay progression" every year. 

The cash gratuity is the same as was awarded to the rest of the public service last year. The top grade of senior managers will get R1 818 a month before tax and the lower grades R1 695. 

Head of the budget office in National Treasury, Edgar Sishi, said that the 1.5% was already part of the budget framework. The cash gratuity would cost government R230 million.

'Very small' cost

Neither would require any adjustment of the budget framework and would be absorbed by departments, he said. 

"No adjustments to budgets are being done for this purpose. Departments will absorb the cost, which is very small," he said. 

Government has been criticised by investors and credit agencies for failing to hold the line on wages for public servants. Although it set out to award only 1,5% in line with pay progression and no cost-of-living increase, in the end a cash gratuity was paid in order to settle an ongoing dispute with employees. 

The gratuity for employees in the bargaining cost government in the region of R20bn for 2021/22. Part of the agreement with unions was that the arrangement will continue so long as a new agreement is not reached. It is expected to continue into 2022/23.

Company Snapshot
