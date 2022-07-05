26m ago

add bookmark

Seven months on, Umgeni Water appoints yet another acting CEO

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Umgeni Water appoints Sipho Manana as Acting CEO.
Umgeni Water appoints Sipho Manana as Acting CEO.
Picture: Wikimedia Commons

KwaZulu-Natal's largest water board, Umgeni Water, has appointed Sipho Manana as Acting CEO to replace Mboniseni Dlamini, whose contract expired at the end of June, it was announced on Tuesday.

Manana, who previously held the position of group chief shared services officer, will hold the top post until the board of the KwaZulu-Natal- based water entity finds a permanent candidate for the job.

READ | Umgeni Water appoints new acting CEO – again

The board said in a statement it had "full confidence that he will be equal to the task and will steer the organisation to greater heights".

Umgeni Water has had numerous changes in its top management over the past two years. Dlamini, who has now left, was appointed in November 2021 following the resignation of former acting CEO Nomalungelo Mkhize in October 2021, who quit with immediate effect.

Sandile Dube was then made acting CEO.

In October 2020, the board's last permanent CEO, Thamsanqa Hlongwa, resigned with immediate effect. No reasons were given for his departure.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
umgeni watersipho mananaappointmentleadershipexecutive
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,798.50
-0.6%
Silver
19.74
-1.2%
Palladium
1,915.00
-1.0%
Platinum
871.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
59,462
-2.4%
All Share
65,539
-2.2%
Resource 10
60,398
-5.1%
Industrial 25
80,429
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,573
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo