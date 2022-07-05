Seven months on, Umgeni Water appoints yet another acting CEO

KwaZulu-Natal's largest water board, Umgeni Water, has appointed Sipho Manana as Acting CEO to replace Mboniseni Dlamini, whose contract expired at the end of June, it was announced on Tuesday.

Manana, who previously held the position of group chief shared services officer, will hold the top post until the board of the KwaZulu-Natal- based water entity finds a permanent candidate for the job.

The board said in a statement it had "full confidence that he will be equal to the task and will steer the organisation to greater heights".

Umgeni Water has had numerous changes in its top management over the past two years. Dlamini, who has now left, was appointed in November 2021 following the resignation of former acting CEO Nomalungelo Mkhize in October 2021, who quit with immediate effect.

Sandile Dube was then made acting CEO.

In October 2020, the board's last permanent CEO, Thamsanqa Hlongwa, resigned with immediate effect. No reasons were given for his departure.

