Several SA government websites crash

Several South African government websites went offline on Tuesday in an outage that struck Home Affairs, the Presidency, StatsSA, and the Department of Mineral & Energy Resources, among others.

It is not the first outage government websites have seen this year.

Attempts to access several sites on Tuesday afternoon returned messages saying the requested URL could not be retrieved.

State Information Technology Agency spokesman Tlali Tlali said he wasn’t immediately able to comment when sent questions by text message.

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the outage appeared to have been rectified.

* Additional reporting by Fin24.



