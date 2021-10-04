1h ago

Shakira, Claudia Schiffer and Sachin Tendulkar named in Pandora Papers

An investigation based on one of the biggest ever leaks of financial documents on Sunday exposed a hidden world of shielded wealth belonging to hundreds of politicians and billionaires.

One of the largest ever global media investigations, the "Pandora Papers" involved more than 600 journalists who together analyzed some 11.9 million documents from financial services companies around the world.

They found links between almost 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including more than a dozen serving heads of state and government.

Alongside the politicians, the public figures linked to offshore assets also included the Colombian singer Shakira, the German supermodel Claudia Schiffer and the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Lawyers for all three told the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) the investments were legitimate and denied any suggestion of tax avoidance.


