1h ago

Share

Shock decision: Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Photo: SARB/Twitter

The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee hiked interest rates by 50 basis points to 7.75%. Economists were expecting an increase of 25 basis points.

Three members of the monetary policy committee voted in favour of the 50 basis point hike, while two wanted a 25 basis point increase. 

The latest hike brings the prime rate to 11.25% - the highest level since 2009.

On a new home loan of R2 million at the prime rate, the latest increase hikes the monthly instalment by around R680. Since November 2021, monthly payments on a R2 million home loan are almost R5 500 more expensive due to a raft of rate hikes.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said that inflation pressures remain a risk and that load shedding is pushing up the cost of living.

In February, headline inflation unexpectedly rose to 7% - the first increase in four months -  due in large part to raging food prices. Food and non-alcoholic beverages annual inflation hit 13.6% - the highest level since April 2009. 


Apart from local inflation, the local monetary authorities must also keep track of US interest rates, which have seen aggressive hikes. The gap between US and South African interest rates can't widen too much, otherwise foreign investors – who are on the hunt for solid interest rates - will shun rand-based assets. This will put more pressure on the rand, which is already one of the worst currency performers this year.

Kganyago warned that further rand weakness is likely, which would further fuel inflation.

Last week, the US central bank hiked its key interest rates by only 25 basis points following turbulence in the banking sector.

The Reserve Bank again cut its growth forecast – it now expects the South African economy to grow by only 0.2% this year. In January, it was still expecting 0.3%. As recently as November, it expected growth of more than 1% in 2023. Load shedding will shave two percentage points off growth this year, Kganyago warned.

But the bank boosted its growth expectation for next year from 0.7% to 1%.

South Africa's economy shrank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, much worse than economists expected and the largest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, when deadly riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng caused massive economic disruption. South Africa may well be in the midst of a recession, if the economy also declined in the first quarter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
interest rateseconomy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.12
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.50
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.96
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
979.08
+1.1%
Palladium
1,480.97
+2.2%
Gold
1,964.72
+0.0%
Silver
23.49
+0.7%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
70,973
+0.2%
All Share
76,580
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,290
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,021
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,645
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

34m ago

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

5h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

5h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

5h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo