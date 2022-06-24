2h ago

Sinovac’s Covid-19 shot registered for use in South Africa

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has been registered for use in South Africa, the national health products regulator said. 

"The South African Health Products and Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) registered the Covid-19 vaccine, Coronavac, on 14 June 2022, with conditions. The registration was done in terms of Section 15(6a) of the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965," it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vaccine has a shelf-life of two years when stored between 2 and 8 degrees celsius, SAHPRA said.

The vaccine was approved with conditions last year, one of which was that it was subject to final clinical study results. 

In the Friday statement, the regulator said the side effects of the Coronavac, as outlined in clinical trial evidence, were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a few of days after vaccination.

The news comes as Covid-19 restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks indoors are lifted.

* Additional reporting by Fin24.

