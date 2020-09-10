31m ago

Snapped conveyor belt at Medupi increases risk of load shedding

Jan Cronje
A electricity pylon.
A snapped conveyor belt feeding coal into the generation units at Medupi power plant has failed, increasing the risk of load shedding. 

"This means the four generation units in service are not able to take in the requisite amount of coal to generate electricity. This puts further strain on Eskom’s ability to fully supply electricity over the next 24 hours," the utility said in a statement on Thursday morning. 

Eskom said that while its teams are working to repair the conveyor belt, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet would necessitate the implementation of stage 2 load shedding at short notice.

Repairing the belt is expected to take the better pat of the day. 

eskom
Company Snapshot
