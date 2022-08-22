Solar systems light up SA informal settlement homes - and are cheaper than candles

More than 580 home solar systems have been installed at households in two informal settlements in Cape Town.

Solar systems have helped households reduce their lighting costs.

Unemployed community members are trained to install and maintain solar systems.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Over 580 solar systems have been installed at informal settlement households in Cape Town, saving them on lighting costs.

The project is a collaboration by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), GreenCape's Alternative Services Delivery Unit and the iShack Project, which is part of the Sustainability Institute Innovation Lab. The team also partnered with Finnish technology manufacturing company, Wärtsilä, and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for funding.

The project started in 2019 and is targeted at the informal settlement communities of Malawi Camp and Freedom Farm, with over 3 000 residents collectively. Both communities are located on land owned by ACSA and the Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality, with some residents having been there for 30 years. The communities have high unemployment rates and no formal electricity infrastructure.

To access the service, residents pay a subsidised joining fee. A monthly fee for the service also applies- and this differs for each community and depends on several factors, explained Jack Radmore, GreenCape's programme manager for energy and climate finance. The service isn't free because the project is trying to achieve "sustainable service delivery", explained Radmore. "The price is structured to cover a local entity's operational costs that employ community members to install and maintain the systems. It also covers possible replacement costs," he added.

Supplied Supplied by GreenCape courtesy of iShack





The monthly cost is still considered more affordable than candles and paraffin. "… Some anecdotal feedback we have received is that the monthly fee is less than 50% of what a two-bedroom household would have normally paid for candles for a month," said Radmore.

The solar systems also allow residents to charge their cellphones and power other low-energy appliances. Although it doesn't meet all energy needs, it can help improve the quality of life, safety and health of residents.

Residents can opt for a basic package – three LED lights with cellphone charging and extra energy capacity for tablets and music systems. An upgraded package allows residents to power a 24-inch LED TV.

Supplied Supplied by GreenCape courtesy of iShack





The programme has also allowed for skills development and employment opportunities. About 50 new jobs have been created.

"It is also a life-changing opportunity for communities who have for the longest time depended on unsafe and sometimes dangerous forms of energy to access affordable and safe solar-generated energy electricity," Laurie Less, group executive of corporate services at ACSA said in a statement.

Before the project was implemented, consultations were held with communities to develop an understanding of what was being offered. The project team also worked with community leaders on employment opportunities for people. Apart from recruiting and training installers, there are iShack Ambassadors who receive ongoing training to market the service and assist residents with maintenance needs.



