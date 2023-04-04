Solid cut in diesel prices for April, with small changes for petrol

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The diesel price will be cut by over 73c a litre on Wednesday, with a marginal 1c decrease in 93 unleaded petrol, and a 2c increase in 95.

The department of mineral resources and energy said diesel 0.05% sulphur will see a 73.58c decrease, while 0.005% sulphur will drop by 74.58c a litre.

Fuel prices, which will be adjusted on Wednesday 5 April, are largely determined by the oil price, as well as the rand - as oil is priced in dollars.

While the Brent oil price has fallen from above $84 a barrel to below $80 over the past month, the rand has taken a big knock this month. In recent days it has been steadying, getting a major lift following a bigger-than-expected rate hike last week Thursday.

The price of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will increase to R22.97 in Gauteng on Wednesday. A year ago, 95-octane petrol retailed for R21.60 in Gauteng.



The diesel price will fall to around R20.89 a litre in Gauteng. A year ago, diesel sold for more than R21.

Petrol prices were hiked by R1.27 at the start of March, while diesel increased by between 30c and 32c a litre.