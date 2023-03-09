4m ago

Share

South Africa suffers first current-account deficit in three years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transnet's rail woes have contributed to constrained exports.
Transnet's rail woes have contributed to constrained exports.
Getty Images

South Africa posted a current-account deficit for the first time in three years in 2022 as imports increased and power shortages and rail constraints curbed exports, heightening the nation’s vulnerability to external shocks.

The balance on the current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, swung to a deficit of 0.5% of gross domestic product, or R31.8 billion, from a surplus of 3.7% in 2021, the South African Reserve Bank said in a report published Thursday. It’s the first annual shortfall since 2019 and comes after coronavirus restrictions and global supply-chain disruptions suppressed imports.

The current-account gap and the budget shortfall, which the Treasury sees narrowing to 4% of GDP in the fiscal year through March 2024, make South Africa vulnerable to external shocks amid deteriorating global economic prospects. In January, the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for most countries and regions, and warned that new adverse shocks could tip the global economy into a recession.

The current-account balance in the fourth quarter was an annualised shortfall of 2.6% of GDP, or R174 billion, compared with an upwardly revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the previous three months. The median of nine economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a negative balance of 2.5% of GDP.


South Africa’s economy contracted by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, with statistics agency data showing intense rolling blackouts and declines in mining activity and exports curtailing output growth. Eskom subjected the country to power cut on all but three days during the quarter, while disruptions at fellow state-owned company Transnet's aging rail network and ports affected shipments of key commodities.

The impact of rolling blackouts and logistics infrastructure shortfalls were partially countered by the first coronavirus-restriction free summer holiday season. The deficit on the services account, under which income from tourism falls, narrowed to R85 billion in the fourth quarter, from R108 billion in the previous three-month period. December is traditionally the most popular holiday month in South Africa. 

The central bank’s quarterly projection model in January shows it expects a current-account gap of 1.7% of GDP in 2023. The current-account balance is expected to deteriorate over the short- to medium-term due to continued electricity-supply constraints, increased investments in alternative energy solutions that will drive up imports, and a projected decline in export volumes, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a speech posted on the Reserve Bank’s website Tuesday.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
18.57
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.04
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.61
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
937.76
-0.1%
Palladium
1,363.44
-0.5%
Gold
1,816.69
+0.2%
Silver
20.09
+0.3%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,314
-0.8%
All Share
77,128
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,482
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,136
-0.9%
Financial 15
16,400
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

3h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

3h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo