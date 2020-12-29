24m ago

add bookmark

South African Breweries: The govt is discriminating against industry workers and their families

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alcohol. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images
Alcohol. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images
  • The South African Breweries (SAB) has attacked the alcohol ban, saying that government has unfairly criminalised the industry, and were discriminating against its workers and their families
  • The SAB says it would 'consider all options and pursue every possible alternative to protect the lives and livelihoods of those depending on it'
  • It says it supports over a million livelihoods throughout its value chain

The South African Breweries (SAB) launched a blistering attack on the alcohol ban, saying on Tuesday that the government has unfairly criminalised the industry, and that it would 'consider all options' to protects the livelihoods of those depending on it.

The company said in a statement that it had heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initial call to form a social compact with industry players and social partners to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol, especially amongst consumers who "unfortunately, have not behaved responsibly."

"A firm belief of ours, that needs to be reiterated to those consumers who choose to behave irresponsibly with our products, is that our products are not for you."

The SAB, a division of AB Inbev, the world's largest brewer, said thousands of its employees proposed interventions "that if implemented along with other social measures, would support the objective of flattening the curve". 

"However, as an organization we respectfully disagree with the alcohol ban as announced yesterday, which took place with minimal consultation," it said.

"Our industry supports over one million livelihoods throughout our value chain, across farming, retail, manufacturing, logistics and many SMMEs [small, medium and micro enterprises] whose livelihoods are at stake due to the suspension of alcohol trading." 

On Monday Ramaphosa, while acknowledging that the liquor industry is a major employer and an important contributor to SA's economy, announced that the sale of alcohol by retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol will not be permitted.

He said reckless behaviour due to alcohol intoxication has contributed to increased infections and alcohol-related accidents and violence are putting pressure on hospitals and health workers.

On Sunday South Africa passed the one million mark of confirmed coronavirus cases. Nearly 27 000 South Africans are known to have died from Covid-19 and more than 50 000 new cases have been reported since Christmas Eve.

The SAB said on Tuesday that it did not agree with the sector being "continuously criminalised and called out as the most significant cause of the recent increase in cases".

"Our industry, our colleagues and our families cannot be discriminated against. We judge this as not only unfair but that it disregards the more than 125 years of effort and dedication we have delivered together," it said.

"In light of the announcement, we at SAB will consider all options and pursue every possible alternative to protect the lives and livelihoods that depend on us, in order to continue operating responsibly and to generate the economic upliftment that is so desperately required for our country now." 

*Compiled by Ahmed Areff
 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Keep your stocked up bottles of alcohol to yourself, ministers warn
Ban on alcohol sales: Do the industry and South Africans only have themselves to blame?
Alcohol ban reinstated as SA moves to Level 3 lockdown
Read more on:
sabalcoholcoronavirus
ZAR/USD
14.71
(-0.64)
ZAR/GBP
19.84
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.78)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.96)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.76)
Gold
1879.56
(+0.25)
Silver
26.18
(-0.73)
Platinum
1056.00
(+2.04)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2326.99
(+0.02)
All Share
59246.40
(+0.41)
Top 40
54196.13
(+0.44)
Financial 15
12111.62
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
77381.09
(+1.19)
Resource 10
57521.41
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 519 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1292 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo