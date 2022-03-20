59m ago

add bookmark

South African court suspends building at new Amazon Africa site

accreditation
Felix Njini and Loni Prinsloo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The High Court has stopped Amazon's construction of its new headquarters in Cape Town
The High Court has stopped Amazon's construction of its new headquarters in Cape Town
Reuters

South Africa’s High Court has temporarily halted construction of Amazon’s planned new Africa headquarters in Cape Town and ordered the company to consult with indigenous people who say the site is sacred land.

Building work should cease immediately and developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust must undertake “meaningful engagement and consultation” with members of the Khoisan people, the original inhabitants of the land, the court said in a March 18 ruling.

“The fundamental right to culture and heritage of indigenous groups, more particularly the Khoi and San First Nations Peoples are under threat in the absence of proper consultation,” the Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town said.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Tauriq Jenkins, a spokesman for the indigenous people’s Goringhaicona Khoena Council, said in a text message that he was aware of the ruling and “we will now proceed with the review with favorable prospects.”

Amazon Web Services’s clients in sub-Saharan Africa include Johannesburg-based lender Absa and Nigerian payments firm Flutterwave but its online-retail operation has yet to build a significant presence in the region. 

While the City of Cape Town approved construction of the Amazon site, saying it will create thousands of jobs and give a boost to South Africa’s Covid-19-ravaged economy, the plan quickly drew criticism from members of the Khoisan people.

“The fact that the development has substantial economic, infrastructural and public benefits can never override the fundamental rights of First Nations Peoples,” the court said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amazoncape townretailcourt battle
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.58
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.43
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,921.51
0.0%
Silver
24.97
0.0%
Palladium
2,491.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
+1.0%
All Share
74,848
+1.0%
Resource 10
80,693
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,556
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo