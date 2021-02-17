South Africa's inflation rises to 3.2% in January

January annual consumer inflation lifted to 3.2%, from the 3.1% reported in December, according to data from Stats SA.

Economists had expected inflation to increase to 3.3% - driven by fuel price hikes such as 40c/litre for petrol and 54c/litre for diesel as well a food price increases.

Stats SA said the main contributors to the 3.2% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.4% year-on-year, and contributed 0,9 of a percentage point to the headline Consumer Price Index annual rate.

Housing and utilities increased by 2.6% year-on-year, and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point.

Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 6.5% year-on-year, and contributed 1.0 percentage point





