2h ago

Share

S&P cuts China GDP forecast as calls for stimulus intensify

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images.

S&P Global cut its forecast for economic growth in China this year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country's post-reopening recovery that is spurring more calls for further stimulus.

S&P now expects China to log GDP growth of 5.2% in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5%. It was the first such cut by a global credit ratings agency this year and follows lowered predictions by Goldman Sachs and other major investment banks.

"China's key downside growth risk is that its recovery loses more steam amid weak confidence among consumers and in the housing market," S&P said in a statement on Sunday.

The world's second-largest economy has slowed in recent months after coming back to life with the lifting of three years of restrictive zero-COVID policies. In May, property investment slumped further, industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts, and youth unemployment hit a record 20.8%.

Forecasts for China GDP growth this year range between 4.4% and 6.2%.

S&P said likely measures to bolster the economy could include "easing housing purchasing restrictions and mortgage down-payment requirements, expanding credit and infrastructure financing and, perhaps, fiscal support for consumption."

Ning Jizhe, a senior economic official with the country's top political advisory body and the former head of China's statistics bureau, is among policy advisers calling for more supportive measures to be rolled out.

"It is better to introduce measures sooner than later," he said at a forum in Beijing on Sunday, adding that the impact of the measures "ought not to be small".

Last week, China cut its key lending benchmarks, the first such reductions in 10 months. A week earlier, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered short- and medium-term policy rates.

The world's second-biggest economy will roll out more stimulus this year, sources involved in policy discussions have said.

Last week, three major state-run securities newspapers published front-page articles that cited economists as saying that the PBOC will likely further ease monetary policy.

And on Sunday, state-controlled Global Times painted a grim picture of the economy, reporting that many graduates are visiting temples to pray amid rising anxiety over finding a job.

Markets broadly expect stimulus policies to be unveiled after a regular meeting of the Communist Party's political bureau in July.

"The government is allowing more calls from state media to prepare public opinion for that (politburo) meeting and raise expectations (for more stimulus)," said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.

Further highlighting pessimism over the economy, China and Hong Kong stocks slumped on Monday after disappointing domestic tourism figures for last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival, while the yuan also weakened against the dollar.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinas&pratings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.66
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.72
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.35
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
927.12
-0.4%
Palladium
1,327.45
+2.8%
Gold
1,923.91
+0.2%
Silver
22.79
+1.6%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,016
-0.2%
All Share
74,332
-0.1%
Resource 10
62,559
-0.5%
Industrial 25
101,726
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,648
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo