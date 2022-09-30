2h ago

add bookmark

Special Tribunal freezes pension of ex-Eskom manager accused of R24.5m fraud

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kusile power station in Witbank, Mpumalanga.
Kusile power station in Witbank, Mpumalanga.
Getty Images

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an order to freeze the pension payments of a former Eskom employee it says was involved in corruption linked to water contracts for power stations.  

The unit this week obtained an order from the Special Tribunal interdicting the power utility's pension fund administrator from releasing funds to Dudu Moyo, whose job title was Middle Manager Program Complex Projects. Moyo resigned from the utility last month. 

The SIU said its investigation showed that Moyo siphoned around R24.5 million from a multimillion-rand contract to transport water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station. The contract was signed with a company called Tamukelo. 

The unit said that Moyo signed 23 payment certificates for Tamukelo between December 2011 and July 2014, at a cost of around R138 million.

"[The] SIU probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, whilst she negotiated and managed Eskom's contract with Tamukelo.

"The modus operandi employed by Moyo was to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds."

The SIU said it now intends to institute civil proceedings against Moyo "expeditiously". 

Moyo may approach the tribunal to reconsider the order.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siutamukeloeskomdudu moyo
Rand - Dollar
17.98
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,667.43
+0.4%
Silver
19.07
+1.3%
Palladium
2,207.00
+0.1%
Platinum
872.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
88.49
-0.9%
Top 40
57,358
+0.8%
All Share
63,654
+0.6%
Resource 10
60,562
+1.3%
Industrial 25
77,099
+0.4%
Financial 15
13,777
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

4h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

4h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo