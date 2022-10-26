14m ago

SRD grant extended for another year, but solution must be found, says Godongwana

Khulekani Magubane
Social grant recipients queue for hours in the hot sun outside the main post office in Pietermaritzburg.
Moeketsi Mamane
  • The Covid-19 social relief of distress grant has been extended by a year to March of 2024.
  • The Medium-term Budget Policy Statement said the extension of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant must be matched by an increase in revenue, a decrease in spending, or both.
  • The government's spending on support for poor households in the medium-term expenditure framework period will still reach R3.5 billion.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant has been extended by a year to March 2024.

Godongwana added that the extension of the SRD grant or the introduction of a new permanent social grant would have to be accompanied by significant growth in income, a significant reduction in spending, or both.

South Africans have been waiting for the government to provide clarity on its plans for social grant supports in the coming years, after the introduction of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The ANC-led government has also been looking into the concept of a basic income grant going into the long term to help indigent households. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu told the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday that the government was still consulting on the modalities.

During his speech, Godongwana said the R3.56 trillion would take up the biggest share of the budget in the next three years to support poor households.

"Moreover, over the next three years, spending increases will be prioritised to improve investment in infrastructure and boost the budgets for safety, security, and fighting corruption. Overall, the government's consolidated capital spending will increase from R95.1 billion in 2022/23 to R145.4 billion in 2025/26. This includes spending on state-owned enterprises," Godongwana said.

The MTBPS annexure said a permanent extension of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, or any similar new grant, must be matched by a corresponding increase in revenue, decrease in spending, or combination of the two.

"Assuming the current grant value and take-up rate remain constant, and it is extended indefinitely, the cost of the grant could grow at an average of 8.8% per year to reach R64.9 billion in 2030/31. Without a permanent source of funding, this would threaten the sustainability of the public finances," the annexure warned.

The document said the government's spending on support for poor households in the medium-term expenditure framework period would reach R3.5 billion.

"The social wage, totalling R3.56 trillion over the next three years, will continue to take up the biggest share of the budget in support of poor households. The largest allocations are directed to the education, health, and social development sectors," the MTBPS said.

With the damage of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, last year's July unrest, and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year, the appetite for social support is not expected to ease or subside any time soon.

Company Snapshot
