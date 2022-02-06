Load shedding suspended ahead of schedule

Eskom has announced that stage 1 load shedding will be suspended from 21:00 on Sunday night, ahead of schedule, due to a sufficient recovery in generation capacity.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented on Wednesday due to a combination of factors, including low dam and diesel levels and unplanned trips of several units at power stations, combined with other units being out for planned maintenance.

The stage 2 was initially expected to last until 05:00 on Monday morning. On Friday Eskom announced on Friday evening that it was dropping to stage 1 until Monday morning thanks in part to a return to service of a generating unit at Kusile, and a recovery of emergency power supplies.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Wednesday that the water in its dams, as well as its diesel reserves, were necessary as a backstop to prevent a "catastrophic blackout" if more units failed. When the levels dropped, it was necessary to implement load shedding so that they could recover.



