Stage 2 load shedding in the evenings all weekend - Eskom

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Reuters

Eskom says a shortage of generation capacity has persisted, and Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 to 22:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"As previously communicated, due to the continued shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 [on Friday]. Load shedding will be repeated at the same time on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary," it said in a statement on Friday morning.

The utility has 3 405MW out on planned maintenance, while another 15 534MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns..

Eskom has been dealing with a number of breakdowns at power stations across the country. Earlier in the week, the power company admitted acts of sabotage had been uncovered at its Tutuka power station, and that it suspected an inside job. 

Find your load shedding schedule here


