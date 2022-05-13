1h ago

Stage 2 load shedding on Friday night as over 16 000 MW lost to breakdowns

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented for the fifth time this week, running from 17:00 to 22:00 on Friday, Eskom said in a statement.

Several generating units are expected to return to service starting on Friday afternoon and through the weekend, however.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system with a view to adjusting the stage of loadshedding accordingly," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Since Thursday afternoon a generating unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba power stations were returned to service.

"This, however, is still insufficient to suspend the implementation of load shedding as a generation unit each at the Kriel, Kusile, Majuba, Camden, Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offload for repairs," Mantshantsha said.

One generation unit at Kusile Power Station is expected to return to service this afternoon.

A total of 2 094MW s out on on planned maintenance, while another 16 305MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. 

Find your load shedding schedule here


Read more on:
eskomload shedding
Company Snapshot
