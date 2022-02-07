Stage 2 load shedding resumes on Monday night

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 21:00 on Monday night until 05:00 on Tuesday.

"Further breakdowns could force Eskom to implement load shedding sooner or to extend the load shedding beyond Tuesday morning."

This is due to more breakdowns in generating units, with total breakdowns now amounting to more than 16 000 MW.

"Since midnight we have lost the unit each at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations. Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations are delayed," Eskom said.