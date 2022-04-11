Stage 2 load shedding starting now as Medupi unit trips

Eskom will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding with immediate effect, the power utility announced on Monday afternoon.

This comes after Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW capacity with it.

"Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding has been implemented immediately. A full statement will be published in due course," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The announcement followed an earlier warning that load shedding may have to be implemented at short notice after a number of generating breakdowns.

Four generation units - at Matla, Kriel and Camden power stations – broke down earlier on Monday, while a generating unit each at Tutuka and Matla power stations have been delayed from returning to service.



The unplanned breakdowns had - before the Medupi unit tripped - removed 15 514 MW of capacity from the system, while almost 5 000 MW was out due to planned maintenance.



