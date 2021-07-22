11m ago

Stage 2 load shedding to hit SA on Thursday amid cold front

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 to 21:00 on Thursday night due to generation issues, combined with the severe cold weather, the power utility announced. 

"Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi Power Stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system," Eskom said. 

"Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon have now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages." 

Read more on:
eskomload sheddingelectricitypower
