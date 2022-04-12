Stage 2 load shedding will kick-in again on Tuesday afternoon

Stage 2 load shedding will return at 17:00 on Tuesday, and will continue until 05:00 on Wednesday morning, Eskom has announced.

This follows an immediate jump to Stage 2 on Monday afternoon that was meant to end on Tuesday morning.

"Eskom would like to inform the public that this constrained supply situation will persist throughout the week, with the possibility that more load shedding is likely to be implemented should the generation capacity deteriorate further," it said.

Eskom said that while Unit 5 of Medupi power station returned to service during the night, three generating units at the Camden power station tripped during the night, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.

There is currently 4 804MW of capacity out on planned maintenance, while another 14 449MW of is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

