1h ago

add bookmark

Stage 2 load shedding will kick-in again on Tuesday afternoon

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: Gallo Images

Stage 2 load shedding will return at 17:00 on Tuesday, and will continue until 05:00 on Wednesday morning, Eskom has announced. 

This follows an immediate jump to Stage 2 on Monday afternoon that was meant to end on Tuesday morning.

"Eskom would like to inform the public that this constrained supply situation will persist throughout the week, with the possibility that more load shedding is likely to be implemented should the generation capacity deteriorate further," it said. 

Eskom said that while Unit 5 of Medupi power station returned to service during the night, three generating units at the Camden power station tripped during the night, contributing to the current shortage of capacity.

There is currently 4 804MW of capacity out on planned maintenance, while another 14 449MW of is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomloadsheddingpower
Rand - Dollar
14.56
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
18.94
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.81
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,957.02
+0.2%
Silver
25.18
+0.3%
Palladium
2,439.50
+0.2%
Platinum
981.00
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
66,723
-1.0%
All Share
73,672
-1.0%
Resource 10
81,656
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,826
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,894
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo